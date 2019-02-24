As one of the first attendees to werk the red carpet at the 91st Annual Academy Awards, Pose star Billy Porter set the bar high. Like, really high. Abandoning the binary and redefining the classic tuxedo, the Broadway veteran dripped in velvet wearing a custom Christian Siriano tux gown.
This really doesn’t come as much of surprise, given Porter's sartorial track record this award season of subverting to the fashion rules. Never one to shy away from wearing what he wants when he wants to, Porter isn’t just pushing the industry forward in terms of representation; he's bulldozing through to showcase more fluid expression. You may remember the embellished Randi Rahm suit with the electrifying pink cape at the Golden Globes, complete with contrasting Gucci heeled loafers.
Advertisement
Well, this already-legendary Oscars extravaganza will also go down in history. The designer of the masterpiece shared his sentiment on Instagram stating, “The most divine moment!@theebillyporter in a custom Siriano tuxedo gown at the #oscars! Shut this carpet down!”
While we're highly anticipating the rest of the looks at the Oscars, Porter’s is particularly important during this political era when your outfit means more than simply ranking on a best-dressed list. And the rest of the world seems to agree. Here's how the Twitter universe is bowing down to the master.
Billy Porter at the #Oscars just cleared my skin and cured my back pain. pic.twitter.com/oHspqcIgzx— Chakotay's Face Tattoo (@JenForReal) February 24, 2019
Now this is how you make an enterance! ???#Oscars pic.twitter.com/N2rs4jz4Kz— PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) February 24, 2019
The next Ryan Murphy miniseries must be Billy Porter: Power Governess pic.twitter.com/Tcqffwxzwa— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 24, 2019
Advertisement