Billy Porter Made The Golden Globes His Runway

There were a lot of A-listers to behold at tonight's Golden Globes — the carpet itself was 902 feet long, for Pete's sake — but Pose star Billy Porter has held our attention all weekend with lewk after lewk... after lewk. The Broadway veteran has been turning it out on the Globes party circuit for the past few days, which can only mean a couple things: he's not new to subverting fashion rules (what else would you expect from the original Lola from Broadway's Kinky Boots?) and he made the Globes carpet his runway tonight, too (did you see that custom Randi Rahm cape?).
For years, Porter has worn whatever he wants whenever he wants. To put it simply: nothing is off limits — not sequins, not heels, not a mini-dress with the Mona Lisa on it. Or when he's not wearing a colorful dashiki, Porter is rewriting the definition of a classic suit for men. More often than not, he can be caught pairing a standard-cut blazer with a pair of wide-leg, billowing trousers (and a killer heel) or he's gratuitously indecisive and throws a blazer over a maxi-dress in the best way. Because even celebrities have trouble picking out an #ootd.
And yes, you guessed it — Porter's style means more than just that. During modern fashion's most political era, people are learning that clothes can do the talking, too. That, even though it may feel like there's too much to talk about, sometimes it's okay if your clothes say one thing: that you can walk the walk and talk the talk. Because it's much more fun to do both, right? Ahead, we've compiled a couple of Porter's most recent — and most epic — getups. If they leave you asking yourself Why can't I look that good? Remind yourself that you can. If Billy Porter is turning 50, he's fabulous, and he's fierce — so are you.