Billy Porter Made The Golden Globes His Runway

And yes, you guessed it — Porter's style means more than just that. During modern fashion's most political era, people are learning that clothes can do the talking, too. That, even though it may feel like there's too much to talk about, sometimes it's okay if your clothes say one thing: that you can walk the walk and talk the talk. Because it's much more fun to do both, right? Ahead, we've compiled a couple of Porter's most recent — and most epic — getups. If they leave you asking yourself Why can't I look that good? Remind yourself that you can. If Billy Porter is turning 50, he's fabulous, and he's fierce — so are you.