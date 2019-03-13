South Korean group BTS has brought joy and talent to the Grammys, GMA, and countless people around the world through their music and performances, but now they'll be able to share it with another audience: Saturday Night Live.
It was announced that among the big names that will be hosting and performing on the sketch show in the coming weeks, including Sandra Oh and Tame Impala on March 30, as well as Kit Harington and Sara Bareilles on April 6, the seven-member group will be performing on Saturday Night Live on April 13 for the first time.
The episode will be hosted by Emma Stone, who perhaps not-so-coincidentally has declared her love for Korean groups before. In fact, in 2015 she called K-pop "beyond excellent. The best thing you've ever seen." She did, however, recently apologize for playing an Asian-American character in Cameron Crowe's Aloha, so we're sure SNL will find a joke in there somewhere.
The day before their SNL debut, BTS will be dropping their highly anticipated forthcoming album, Map of the Soul: Persona, which follows August's Billboard 200 No.1 album Love Yourself: Answer. This is likely a chance for the group to perform their newest work on the world stage. Similarly in 2018, BTS chose to make their first performance their new single "Fake Love" at the Billboard Music Awards, right after their album (and first No.1 on the Billboard 200) Love Yourself: Tear was released.
We may not know what the new music will sound like, but BTS group leader RM said on the Grammy's red carpet that they had been pulling all-nighters to finish it and that he hopes "[the fans] love it, and they listen to it, and they like it." It will likely continue in the same vein of self-acceptance and love that has been a theme of the group's work since their 2013 debut.
Following Map of the Soul: Persona, BTS will embark on their nearly sold-out Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium tour around the world.
