This Doc Will Help BTS Stans Finally Convert The World To ARMY

Just in case you didn't catch it during its limited theatrical release, you now will thankfully be able to set up a central line of BTS' documentary straight into your veins.
Burn the Stage: The Movie, the South Korean band's first full-length film adapted from the YouTube Originals series, will soon be available to stream on YouTube Premium.
The film follows members RM, Jin, Suga, H-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook as they embarked on their BTS Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour in 2017, which included 40 concerts over 19 cities across the globe. Along with the dynamic performances that usually come standard with concert films (The Wings Tour most notably was one of the first times that each member was able to showcase a solo performance along with group stages), Burn the Stage allows viewers to be privy to the more intimate moments — the victories and hardships alike — that the septet shared behind-the-scenes. It also captures the incredible work ethic, teamwork, and love for ARMY (their fanbase) that has helped propel Bangtan Sonyeondan into international stardom.
Those who tune into the premiere will also be able to participate in a global live-chat with each other and watch a 5-minute highlight of the documentary.
When Burn the Stage: The Movie was released in theaters last November, the film made about $18.5 million globally, which is the biggest box office haul for an event cinema release. BTS snatched the title from the previous record holder, One Direction, which until then had the highest attendance record and box office earnings ($14 million) for its concert film, "One Direction: Where We Are."
BTS love breaking records ("another trophy, my hands carry 'em," they sing on "Mic Drop"). Their next concert film, BTS World Tour Love Yourself in Seoul, is slated to have the largest worldwide release ever for event cinema content, showing in 3,800 theaters in 95 countries on January 26. Fans will be able to experience the kick-off of the group’s August 2018 concert in Seoul at the Olympic Stadium in immersive "ScreenX."
Burn the Stage: The Movie will be released on YouTube Premium on January 18 at 9 a.m. ET.
Update: BTS World Tour Love Yourself in Seoul, shown in in ScreenX, will extend its run another week with daily showings until February 10th.
