The Biggest Beauty Moments You Didn't See At The Oscars

Unfortunately, we're not privy to all that — at least, not normally. Then, we met Bruce Grayson , the makeup department lead for all backstage beauty work that happens during every major awards show, including the Oscars. Grayson and his team of artists aren't just responsible for the presenters who prep their jokes backstage, or the host (when there is one), but all the winners after they exit stage right and head to a tent filled with reporters waiting to interview the newly-minted Oscar winner.