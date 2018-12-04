We're all aware that Amazon is a treasure trove of products. There are very few places you can purchase a 24-pack of toilet paper, a limited edition ADA-approved water flosser, and a housewarming succulent all in one go. But beyond Amazon's endless digital shelves of Instant Pots and practical fare are some truly unique items that make for great holiday gifts — if you can find them.
We dove in deep looking for those giftable treasures creative enough to earn you brownie points with the toughest of giftees but can still be considered crowd pleasers, at least for anyone with a decent sense of humor. Get your wrapping paper at the ready and sift through our favorite holiday finds ahead. If it's the effort that counts, no one needs to know you found your diamond in the rough present from this sneaky lil' gift guide.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.