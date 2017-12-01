The Best Gifts For The Political Junkies In Your Life

We all have those loved ones who, no matter where they sit on the political spectrum, are hardcore when it comes to politics. They talk about it over dinner, post about it on social media, and will drive you crazy when they're praising their faves or condemning people in power whom they don't like.
So, this holiday season, we've prepared a guide of gifts for the political junkies in your life. Are they members of the #Resistance? Do they support Donald Trump? Have they already selected their 2020 presidential candidate? No worries, we have a little bit of everything for everyone.