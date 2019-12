This Necklace Is All About Inspiring Self-Love

With today's climate, it's always a good idea to be on the hunt for gifts that give back . On our list this year is Ban.do's new collection of nameplate necklaces. Aptly named "Good Intentions," the collection features a lineup of jewelry that gives back in more ways than one. Each gold-plated brass necklace features a positive and inspiring word like gratitude, confidence, and optimism. The simple, yet effective, mottos encourage each wearer to channel some self-love . In Ban.do's own words, "Consider them as an outward display of your inner workings." Who doesn't appreciate a little daily reminder to live with confidence?