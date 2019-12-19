The holiday season — in addition to being a monthlong sprint of champagne-fueled soirees, Secret Santas, and planes/trains/automobiles — is also a time to think about slicing off a piece of that bountiful gift-giving pie for those who need a little help. Because, while the gears of generosity are certainly in full effect this time of year, there are people all around us who could use some extra assistance. And while you’re doing your best to cater to the needs of everyone this year, it’s definitely a bonus if you can score a sweet, wish-list worthy present and give back the same swipe.
Because we’re here to help you streamline your shopping list, we’ve rounded up a group of brands that both a.) offer giftable goods that will be a hit with everyone in your crew and b.) have charitable offerings built into their business models. Some of them have been around for as long as we’ve been shopping, while others are newcomers on the scene — but whether they’re selling stylishly simple eyeglasses or rainbow-hued backpacking gear, they all have a cause in common. Click through to make your shopping dollars go a little further this year.
