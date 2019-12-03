The Best K-Beauty Gifts For The Skin-Care Lover In Your Life

It can be intimidating to find a gift for a friend, niece, aunt, or mother-in-law who really, really loves skincare. She already has a shelfie-worthy medicine cabinet, is well read on all the trendy new ingredients, like snail mucus and bakuchiol, and has (possibly on more than one occasion), made reference to the Instagram skin aesthetic, "dewy dumpling glow."
Instead of booking her a facial or going for broke on a jar of Créme de La Mer, consider gifting a skin-care set. Not just any box of tinctures sold at Sephora, but a curated K-Beauty collection with a sheet mask, serum, and treatment essence — all the fixings of a well-hydrated glow. Whatever your budget — or ability to wrap and carry a tiny baby-pink fridge — find your foolproof guide to the best K-Beauty skin-care sets on the market, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.