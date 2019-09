In the mid-1500s, stage performers would use chalk and soot to exaggerate their facial expressions for the audience. When artificial lighting was finally developed 300 years later, actors ditched the dirt for waxy, oily creams (a.k.a. "pancake makeup") to accentuate their features under the spotlight. From then on, contouring evolved, touching everyone from the drag communities buried deep in uptown New York to Kevyn Aucoin's band of '90s supermodels. And eventually, the industry-only technique hit the mainstream market, launching what has become one of the fastest-growing makeup categories.