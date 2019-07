This Breakthrough Ingredient Is Nature's Answer To Retinol

The next time you have a eureka! moment of your own, take a second to give props to Archimedes, the Greek polymath credited with first making the exclamation. The story goes that the scholar, upon discovering in a public bathhouse that the water level rose directly in proportion to the volume of his own body, was so eager to spread word of his epiphany that he leapt from the bath and ran home nude, a bold and confident statement that hasn't quite carried over into present day the same way the word itself has.