16 Gifts That Work For Every Person On Your List

There are unique gifts and trendy gifts, luxury gifts and parent gifts, gifts for your roommate and gifts for your S.O. — essentially, if you want to get specific with your wishlist this holiday season, we've got you covered. But when you're just looking for a quick buy for an acquaintance — perhaps a work colleague or the awkward neighbor downstairs — presents don't have to be so specific. Instead, it's almost better to get them something that’s a tad more generic. After all, how personal can you get with someone you only pass in the hall once or twice a month?
For cases such as these, we're ok with being, for lack of a better word, basic with our gift-giving tactics. A quirky party game, a cozy sweater, maybe a skincare set that does a little bit of everything. When it comes to the randos in your life, a run-of-the-mill gift isn't always such a bad thing. But of course, we like to give all our gifts a little edge. So if you've already checked off all the high-priority gifts on your list, click through the guide ahead for some options that are a bit less consequential, but still just as fun to receive.
