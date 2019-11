16 Gifts For The Trendiest Person You Know

We get it: Gift giving , in general, is hard. But finding a worthy present for your super-trendy friend is on a whole new level. Every time they scroll through their feed, they’re bombarded with a dozen new brands, tons of soon-to-be fads, and ads that are curated to perfectly fit their aesthetic. What you think is of-the-moment and fresh probably seems like old news to them, and no matter how tempting it might be, you can’t just ask to see their collections page without completely blowing the surprise. Suffice to say, finding the perfect gift for your trendiest friend is going to be tricky — but not impossible.