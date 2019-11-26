16 Gifts For The Trendiest Person You Know

We get it: Gift giving, in general, is hard. But finding a worthy present for your super-trendy friend is on a whole new level. Every time they scroll through their feed, they’re bombarded with a dozen new brands, tons of soon-to-be fads, and ads that are curated to perfectly fit their aesthetic. What you think is of-the-moment and fresh probably seems like old news to them, and no matter how tempting it might be, you can’t just ask to see their collections page without completely blowing the surprise. Suffice to say, finding the perfect gift for your trendiest friend is going to be tricky — but not impossible.
Lucky for you, your BFF and I were cut from the same cloth, meaning that all the saved and screenshotted items on her holiday wishlist are probably also on mine. So to save you from wasting time on last week’s “it” items, I went ahead and rounded up some of this week’s most sought-after gifts. From velvet headbands and pearl sunglass chains to platform boots and extra small handbags, we’re willing to bet that every option in the trendy gift guide ahead has your Instagram-obsessed BFF’s name written all over it.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.