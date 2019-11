Give The Holiday Season A Luxury Touch With These 20 Gifts

When you’re buying gifts for a long list of people, there are many for whom stocking stuffers (holiday socks, DIY jewelry, fun party games, and other small, cheap things that will probably get thrown out or forgotten by the end of the month) are perfectly appropriate. But when you’re buying gifts for the really important people in your life dads , soulmates — the holiday season calls for presents that are a little more elevated; a little more luxurious. Six-packs of tube socks become cashmere socks, kitschy jewelry becomes designer jewelry, and party games — well, those are probably best left out of this scenario completely. After a year of putting up with you and your many quirks, your most-loved ones deserve a gift above the rest.