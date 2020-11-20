R29’s Shopping Team Shows Their Holiday Gift-Lists (& Wants YOU To Show Yours)

And, since they showed us theirs, now we're asking YOU to show us yours:and share what’s on your lists this holiday season (we'll be updating this story to include your gift submissions!). Maybe you’re looking to find small-but-meaningful goods to pop in the mail for your Secret-Santa crew. Perhaps you're in the market to splurge on a long-distance SO. You may also be wish-listing some feel-good buys for yourself, including everything from gear to get moving outside (safely) to new homebound hobbies to help pass the time or just some heavy-duty self-care. Whatever your gifting desires may be this season, we hope you find a little cheer in the shared list of ideas ahead.