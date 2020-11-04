Now Introducing: Your Feel-Good Gift Guide, From A-Z

Think of this A-Z gift guide like a sparkly new index for your holiday brain on big 2020 energy. There will be cozy-seasonal staples (knitwear, ahoy!) served alongside digital sandal-making workshops; native-craft-supporting goods nestled between sexual-health essentials; the X-Files! We've got ideas to please any kind of giftee, too — including the ones who rollerskate to the ones who eat cheesy snacks, the ones who are always giving back, and even the really pretentious ones who think they've seen it all.
There are endless ways to play the A-Z gift game: consult it like a Magic 8-Ball, find the letters corresponding to your recipient’s initials, peruse it for the prezzie that pulls your heartstrings, or scoop the whole alphabet because you and yours are worth it. However you choose to use it, let the 26 letters and corresponding goods ahead serve as a dose of inclusive, creative, and fearless inspiration for giving cheer in one very weird year.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.