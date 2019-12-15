Otherland’s Holiday Candles Are Bringing Sexy Back

Welcome to Extra Gifted, our hub for all of 2019's superlatively superior presents worthy of a moment in the spotlight. We’ll unveil a new pick every day in December, so watch this space for the best of the best in giftitude to suit every price point and person on your list (even if that person is you).
Giving someone a candle during the holidays isn't exactly reinventing the gifting wheel. But, why fix what ain't broke? Just because it's a common option, doesn't mean your votive of choice needs to either look like a tired cop-out or blow your entire shopping budget. To prove it, we found the sexiest option of all — and it only costs $36 a pop. Circumspect candle gifters, meet your match: Otherland's Gilded Holiday Collection.
The direct-to-consumer company, founded in 2017 by Abigail Cook, transforms luxury candles into a more affordable purchase without sacrificing quality or style. Its limited-edition and reusable votives are crafted from U.S.-made glass, filled with a premium coconut-soy wax, and fitted with a finely woven cotton wick. Each of the evocative fragrance profiles is seasonally exclusive and packaged to match with artful, more-than-coffee-table-worthy accents. And this season's selection is a sultry mood — we're talking the scents of Silk Pajamas, Sacred Dusk, Moonstruck, Old Fashioned, Fallen Fir, and Black Velvet.
Whether you buy one for $36 or three for $89, every alluring votive comes elegantly nestled in a matte-black gift box accented with gilded lettering. If there's such a thing as reinventing this holiday-gift wheel by bringing sexy-candles back, Otherland did it.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
