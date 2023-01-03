The holidays may have passed, but, really, gift-giving is a year-round venture. Between the birthdays, the graduations, the anniversaries, it's always a good idea to have evergreen presents in your back pocket, especially if you want to avoid panic-shopping the night before and purchasing something impersonal or boring (been there).
Those presents can be anything you consider to be universally appreciated and appropriate, but we're partial to a good beauty product. Whether you're getting something for your makeup-loving sister-in-law whose vanity resembles an Ulta Beauty store, or your coworker whose skin-care routine consists of nothing more than a bar of soap, beauty products arguably make for some of the sweetest, most joy-inducing gifts, no matter the recipient or occasion.
If you need a little guidance, let Poco Dunbar (aka Pink Neinu) take the reins. The L.A.-based makeup artist, drag queen, and beauty influencer certainly knows her stuff when it comes to beauty products, and with more than 730,000 TikTok followers, who wouldn't heed her advice? We asked Neinu to sift through the massive selection at Ulta Beauty and narrow down (like, seriously narrow down) her favorite items to give to others or herself.
From nails to skin care to makeup, Neinu's picks span all categories — and price ranges. There's Ulta Beauty Collection's $10 Juice Infused Lip Oil (great for achieving "big, fat, juicy lips," she says), OPI's xPRESS/On Short Solid Color Press On Nails (to get a salon-worthy talons for a fraction of the price), Treslúce Beauty Ilusión Premium Vegan Lashes (perfect for lash beginners or the busy person who can't be bothered with mascara), and so, so much more. Consider this your gift-giving cheat sheet for the next time your coworker's birthday pops up on your calendar and you're totally stumped.
See more of Neinu's picks in the videos, below, and shop the products directly from Ulta Beauty.
