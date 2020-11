The Best Secret Santa Gifts You Can Buy On Amazon

Maybe it's the masochist in me, but I simply adore a Secret Santa gift exchange. The excitement of getting a present for somebody you wouldn't normally gift to mixed with the challenge of a price threshold just gets me all hot and bothered. That being said, while I love organized gift-giving , I am also known for my extreme procrastination skills, which is not the best when you have a gift exchange deadline. Plus, with a pandemic raging outside, I'm not looking to make any extraneous trips to the store. So, this year, I'll be selecting my Secret Santa gifts from Amazon , both for the delivery speed and convenience.