Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Slip
Silk Eye Mask
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
SUNO for Anthropologie
Embroidered Diani Quilt
$248.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Locust Dyed-stripe Duvet Cover
$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Carla Weeks Shapeshift Shower Curtain
$88.00
$49.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Society6
Watercolour Cacti & Succulents Duvet Cover
$110.99
from
Society6
BUY
More from Slip
DETAILS
Slip
Embroidered Leopard-print Silk Queen Pillowcase
$85.00
$59.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Slip
Silk Eye Mask
£45.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Slip
Pure Silk Pillowcase - Queen Standard
£85.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Slip
Pure Silk Pillowcase - Queen - White (1 Piece)
$85.00
$68.00
from
DermStore
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
DETAILS
Baxter of California
Safety Razor Set
$260.00
$208.00
from
Baxter Of California
BUY
DETAILS
Tabitha Eve
2 X Organic Cotton None Sponges - Cool Blues
£7.60
from
The Plastic Free Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Maistic
All Purpose Cloth - Pack Of 8
£3.95
from
The Plastic Free Shop
BUY
DETAILS
The White Teeth Box
Natural & Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrush Single
£3.75
from
The White Teeth Box
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted