There are several occasions throughout the year that seem to have been created especially for chocolate lovers. There's Valentine's Day, Easter, and Halloween, but perhaps none of those are quite as celebratory for chocolate fans as the holiday season. With that in mind, Trader Joe's recently announced two new chocolatey gifts.
No need to splurge on decadent gifts for your chocolate-obsessed friends this year because Trader Joe's has two new affordable options that look fancier than they cost. Shoppers will soon begin seeing Belgian Truffle Ballotin Boxes on Trader Joe's shelves. Each box contains eight bite-sized chocolate truffles featuring a variety of different flavors and filling including caramel, milk chocolate, hazelnut, dark chocolate ganache, and cappuccino-chocolate cream.
Though it's what's on the inside of these boxes that really matters to true chocolate fans, their outsides also have a lot of appeal. The Belgian Truffle Ballotin Boxes come wrapped in either red or white paper and are tied with a silky bow. The pre-wrapped, edible gifts are available now for $3.49.
Trader Joe's is also selling a second chocolatey present this holiday season, and this one could easily be treated as a hostess gift or white elephant contribution. TJ's Chocolate Ornaments come in a variety of shapes and colors. Each milk chocolate, foil-wrapped ornament features a gold string, so they can actually be used as decorations — though depending on the receiver, they may not make it onto the tree.
The new Trader Joe's Chocolate Ornaments come in boxes of 26, so they're slightly more expensive than the Belgian Truffle Ballotin Boxes. They're $6.99 each, which comes out to around 27 cents per edible ornament.
And at less than $11 for both items, if you're one of those people who likes to keep extra gifts stashed away for emergency last-minute presents, Trader Joe's has got you covered.
