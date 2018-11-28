29 White Elephant Gifts They Won't Want To Give Up

Now that November is almost behind us and the temperatures have taken a turn for the chilly, there’s a good chance that someone in your office or friend group has decided to put together some kind of holiday gift exchange. While White Elephant (also known as Yankee Swap or Dirty Santa, depending on what you prefer to call it) sounds fun in theory, the stress of finding a truly good gift that’s also in the designated price range can also be slightly stressful.
Since gifts can move from person to person throughout the game, avoid choosing items that require specific sizing or customization. Stick to gifts that anyone can use and enjoy that also have a bit of quirk or personality to them. We’ve gone ahead and found some of the coolest affordable White Elephant presents—from portable phone chargers to soothing hand cream to a make your own hot sauce kit—that will be loved by whoever chooses them and also at the top of the list for other players to steal before the game ends.