Too Faced Just Dropped Its Holiday Makeup Collection 3 Months Early

Wearing tiny silver star stickers on your face is suddenly cool again, glitter eyebrows and foil lipsticks took over the runways of New York Fashion Week, and there's talk of new holiday collections on the horizon. Yes, it's barely September, but who's to say that we can't get excited about holiday makeup already? In fact, we have good news for those who hoard Trader Joe's Pumpkin Pie Spice every year and start their shopping months in advance.
Too Faced, the brand that makes makeup that smells like grandma's peach pie, is dropping its full holiday collection tomorrow — and it's getting us amped for glitter sprinkles and sugar cookies already. Our advice? Grab the $12 cutesy mascara ornament to stash away for one of the 15 white elephant parties you'll be invited to in the next three months and the sparkly eyeshadow palette you know you'll use well before Halloween — or just shop it all, ahead.
