7 Eyeshadows That Will Make You Look Like An A-Lister This Summer

We've seen a rainbow of eyeshadow trends this summer, from the emerald green shade we'll be wearing well into fall to Zendaya's glossy, marigold lid that made us contemplate yellow eye makeup for the very first time. It's inspired us to tap into each previously-untouched pan from our favorite shadow palettes this season and it's been fun, but when push comes to shove, there's really only one desert island eyeshadow that we wear on repeat: gold.
Gilded eyes are nothing new, but there have been so many iterations this summer that we're remembering just how versatile a little soft, golden shadow can truly be. It doesn't have to be over the top: you can sweep on a subtle bronze with flecks of glitter a la Emily Ratajkowski, or follow Shay Mitchell's lead and opt for a sparkly copper along your bottom lash line for an unexpected flare.
However you like your gold eyeshadow, we have your celebrity inspiration, plus the products we'd pick to pull off the look, ahead.
