Mismatched Eyeshadow Is Here To Challenge The Status Quo

Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images.
When it comes to makeup, we're taught that it's always best to be symmetrical. Your eyebrows should match, your blush should, too, and don't even get us started on cat-eye liner. Symmetry is key — or is it?
Instead of copying the same look on both eyes, makeup artists and influencers have recently decided to stick it to the beauty rules — opting for mismatched eyeshadow and liner in a bevy of bold, contrasting shades. Fuchsia and purple? Why not? Pink and green? Who's stopping you?
Call it a non-committal way to pull off two of your favorite hues or a statement against the rigidity of makeup techniques. Either way, there's no denying these looks will turn heads and give you plenty of ideas for spring. Ahead, check out six of our favorite two-toned eye looks.
