6 Eyeshadows That Will Make You Look Like An A-Lister This Summer

We've seen a rainbow of eyeshadow trends this summer, from the emerald green shade we'll be wearing well into autumn to Zendaya's glossy, marigold lid that made us contemplate yellow eye makeup for the very first time. It's inspired us to tap into each previously-untouched pan from our favourite shadow palettes this season and it's been fun, but when push comes to shove, there's really only one desert island eyeshadow that we wear on repeat: gold.