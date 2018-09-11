A Way To Wear Glitter Eyebrows That’s Actually Subtle

It's clear from the latest product releases that it's all about packing on the glitter this autumn. And if you're thinking, "glitter isn't really my thing," and planning to save the shimmer eyeshadow for New Year's Eve, fashion brand Tibi has given us a new take on the trend. Glitter eyebrows. The look might sound intimidating, but it creates a highlighting effect that is subtle enough to be worn with everyday makeup.
During the brand's Spring 19 show at New York Fashion Week, what seemed like a natural, no-makeup makeup look actually featured a shimmery detail that could only be seen when the runway lights hit the models' faces. "At the test, we played around with glitter," Bobbi Brown makeup artist Cassandra Garcia told Refinery29 backstage. "We tried it in the inner corner, a little on the lid, on the cheek, and then we thought, 'What if we do under the brow or maybe through the brow?'"
To achieve the look, Garcia set the brows with a clear gel to hold the hairs in place. Then, she saturated an eyeshadow brush with the Bobbi Brown Silver Moon Sparkle Eyeshadow ($36). "I love it because it's a clear-based eyeshadow, so it works on all skin tones," she says. The shadow was dusted from the center to the outside of the brow, keeping the inner corners completely clear.
So, if you're looking for ways to try out the glitter trend, without looking like you just walked through a confetti parade, this is a subtle alternative that works for day or night.
