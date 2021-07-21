Meet The 25-Year-Old Designer Turning Tablecloths & Tea Towels Into “High-Fantasy” Corsets

“I was quite interested in them, so I thought, I’m just going to carry on with this,” she tells Refinery29. “I'm going to give it a go and do some mock-ups myself and just see what happens.” Her first corset was designed using old sofa upholstery fabric and a Jacobean-style pattern. Because Evans’ venture into corset-making aligned with the rise of the trend in fashion and pop culture, she says that the interest from the audience was immediate. “I made that one, [posted it,] and people began to message me,” she recalls.