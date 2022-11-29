When was the last time you felt like a success? I hosted a pop-up shop in Houston, TX a few years back. (It was my first pop-up not in California, where I grew up.) I was nervous about the turn-out — I put so much time and love into it, and I thought, what if only four people show up? I was scared. But thankfully, people were lined up around the corner. They drove from cities like San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas. I was like, Wow, this many people are paying attention to what I'm doing. It was the best feeling.