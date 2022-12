At the ripe age of 12, fashion designer and illustrator Jessica Resendíz was already sewing, hand-stitching, designing, and reconstructing vintage pieces. Twenty years later, the Mexican-born, L.A.-based entrepreneur is still practicing her craft — now, by way of her own brand, RaggedyTiff . And while her trajectory hasn't been linear (whose is?), one thing has remained consistent throughout her journey: the unwavering inspiration she draws from her Mexican heritage, which can be seen in her one-of-a-kind apparel, accessories, home decor, and stationery. In spite of juggling a thriving business, a family, and far more ideas than she can realistically carry out, Resendíz has no plans to slow down anytime soon, thanks to brands like Oral-B that help her stay confident in her success. Here's why she does it.