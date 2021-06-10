TikTok’s Favorite Bikini Brand Just Launched A Y2K Shoe Line

You have the bikinis, the one-pieces, and the coverups from Frankies Bikinis — now you can have their sandals, too. On Thursday, the TikTok-favorite swimwear brand that is based in Los Angeles, released its first-ever collection of footwear, which includes Y2K styles like platform flip-flops, pillow sandals, heeled thong sandals, and more.
The collection includes four styles — the Juna Terry Slides, the Zori Sandal, the Surf Fin Heel, and the LA Girl Platform — which start at $65 for the pillowy pool slides and top at $265 for the shark-inspired wedge sandals. Each of the styles is available in a variety of pastel shades, ranging from lilac and aqua to white, and is meant to be worn both at the beach or pool (three of the new styles come in water-absorbent terry cloth) and away from it.
As expected, fans of the brand are already flocking to get their hands on pairs of their own. For proof, check out their page on the Gen Z platform where users are showing their purchase intentions in the comment section. “OMG SO EXCITED,” wrote Rebekah. Meanwhile, Instagram influencer Madeleine Rose commented, “PERIOD.” Basically, you’re about to see as many of the brand’s shoe styles as its bikinis all over your #fyp this summer.
