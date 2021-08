Quick: TikTok’s Most Viral Dress Is Currently On Sale

As it stands, the cyan blue and the Kermit green versions of the Alexa dress are marked down on With Jéan’s website, from $239 to $169, with all sizes fully restocked. Given how many fans the Aussie brand has on TikTok and beyond — 415,000 Instagram followers and counting — the viral style is unlikely to stay in stock for long. (The long-sleeved, longer version, called the Stevie dress , is already sold out.)