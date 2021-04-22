Sophie Turner’s Date Night PJs Are From The Brand Behind Instagram’s Checkered Prints

Rihanna isn’t the only one taking her pajamas out for a night on the town. On Tuesday night, Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner wore a purple, check print pajama set for date night at Nobu in Los Angeles with husband Joe Jonas. Toning up the bedtime look, she opted for white, block-heeled mules, a matching ‘90s-style shoulder bag from Staud, and a lace bra that peeked out from underneath the low-buttoned top. With a beaded necklace topping off the 'fit, she looked like an Instagram ad for It Girl-favorite indie retailer Lisa Says Gah.
Turner’s checkered sleepwear set is in fact from the San Francisco-based online boutique, which has its own in-house brand and carries a bevy of other Instagram fashion favorites like Paloma Wool, House of Sunny, The Series, Just Female, Loolios, and more. The Bailey set is part of the brand’s Holiday 2020 collaboration with KJP designer Katherine Plumb, who used her signature Purple Warp Check print for the piece, as well as a handful of other items, including a tote bag, a bucket hat, and a short-sleeved version of Turner’s top.
Since the launch, the checkered print has been spotted all over Instagram's finest, with Turner being the latest celebrity to wear the style. And while the set is currently sold out, according to Lisa Says Gah, the brand is preparing for a restock of it — and the one in Kermit green — come the end of April. To be the first one to get your hands on them (you know, before they sell out again), sign up to be notified about their restock. By May, you could be on a date at Nobu in Turner’s same exact outfit. That, or eating takeout sushi from the comfort of your sofa. Either way, the ‘fit fits.
In the meantime, shop the Lisa Says Gah x KJP pieces that are still available below.
