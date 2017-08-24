Although my emotions about this accessory waivered, I’m not a confused jibarita anymore. There’s something about moving away from your homeland, that activates a longing, a need to connect with your ancestors. Moving away from my island made me fully embrace the things I loved and were an expression of my identity, and that meant embracing the gold hoop earrings. Now I wear them as a reminder that I can decolonize my self and my mind every morning when I get dressed. Plus, besides pulling my outfits together, I’ve discovered they have an extra, unexpected magic power. Wearing them makes me feel the same way they did when I was young— like I am home.