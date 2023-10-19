Decorate Your Wrists With The Season’s Trendiest Cuff Bangle Bracelets

Roll up your sleeves — it's time to decorate your wrists! Cuff bangles have taken a stand as one of the top jewelry trends of 2023. We all know a simple pair of gold earrings or a chunky ring elevates a look. Now, cuff bangle bracelets are following suit. We're seeing every style, from bold, thick, and arched silhouettes you can wear on your forearm to delicate silver and gold for your wrist.
Yes, cuff bangles are no longer reminiscent of those neon plastic ones worn four on each arm by workout instructors in '80s dance videos. The once-childlike bangles have evolved into chic, elevated bracelets in luxe pavé, sculptural shapes, and beaded designs that bring a bit of shine and edginess to any ensemble. We've added them to our list along with dainty cuff bangles adorned with pearls, charms, and gemstones. Click ahead to browse our top picks from jewelry brands like Mejuri, Ana Luisa, Astrid & Miyu, and more.
