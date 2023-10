Decorate Your Wrists With The Season’s Trendiest Cuff Bangle Bracelets

Roll up your sleeves — it's time to decorate your wrists! Cuff bangles have taken a stand as one of the top jewelry trends of 2023 . We all know a simple pair of gold earrings or a chunky ring elevates a look. Now, cuff bangle bracelets are following suit. We're seeing every style, from bold, thick, and arched silhouettes you can wear on your forearm to delicate silver and gold for your wrist.