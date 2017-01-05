Tiffany & Co. was our favorite brand to drool over growing up because it personified everything we thought it meant to be a successful adult. It's fitting, then, that things have come full circle, and that the luxury jeweler has come out with the bracelet of our teenage dreams. While the brand's Heart Tag Charm Bracelet, first released in 1969, was a staple in teen girl jewelry, Tiffany & Co.'s newest iteration of the product takes that concept and turns it up to eleven, or rather, 23, since that's how many heart charms adorn the chain of this dream of a birthday gift. First discovered by Racked writer Chavie Lieber, the Multi-heart Tag Bracelet is a "Bat Mitzvah present on cocaine," "a trophy bracelet of Jewish girl teeth" according to Jezebel writer Joanna Rothkopf, or, as the Tiffany & Co. website describes it, "a classic reinvented."
OK, I'M SORRY BUT THE NEWEST VERSION OF THE TIFFANY BRACELET IS LIKE A BAT MITZVAH PRESENT ON COCAINE pic.twitter.com/iyV1lwsLKk— Chavie Lieber (@ChavieLieber) January 4, 2017
Sterling silver, delicate charms, and the option to request your own engraving? It's enough to make you want to go back in time and show your younger self what they have to look forward to. While the original was a size small at seven inches, the Multi-heart Tag is a medium at seven and a half — because you're a big girl now. Does the revamping of this nostalgic piece of jewelry mean charm bracelets are making a comeback? If so, you can save yourself $385 and find the real vintage deal buried in a box in your childhood bedroom, alongside your middle school diary and your old retainer.
Advertisement