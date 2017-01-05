Sterling silver, delicate charms, and the option to request your own engraving? It's enough to make you want to go back in time and show your younger self what they have to look forward to. While the original was a size small at seven inches, the Multi-heart Tag is a medium at seven and a half — because you're a big girl now. Does the revamping of this nostalgic piece of jewelry mean charm bracelets are making a comeback? If so, you can save yourself $385 and find the real vintage deal buried in a box in your childhood bedroom, alongside your middle school diary and your old retainer.