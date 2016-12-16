How Tiffany & Co. Is Bringing A Touch Of Class To Trump Tower

Tiffany Trump briefly became a national hero when she dodged her father's kiss following a Presidential debate.
Now, iconic jeweler Tiffany & Co. will do the impossible and bring a touch of class to the President-elect's Manhattan lair. WWD reports that Tiffany has reached a deal with the NYPD to put branded sleeves on the barricades that separate the Fifth Avenue block their flagship store shares with Trump Tower.
The businesses around the tower, especially luxury brands, have been hard hit by the blockades necessitated by Trump's presence.
From WWD:
"Retailers in the tower’s vicinity — which include, among others, Gucci, Armani, Tiffany and Ralph Lauren — have reported a steep drop in foot traffic, with commotion and police restrictions limiting entry into the stores. Gucci, located inside the tower, is understood to pay about $25 million a year in rent."
Of course, that pales in comparison to the $1 million per day New York City will spend when Trump is in town. Still, we're glad we'll have something other than "Trump" to focus on when on that particular block. Also, it must sting Trump to see the name of the daughter that dissed him on every barricade around his tower.
