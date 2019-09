The pros? Joule's founders argue that you won't get energy crashes, jitters, or any other negative side effects of coffee since the patch is designed to deliver a steady stream of caffeine, without giving you bad breath and stained teeth.The cons — recent studies have shown that coffee itself (not just its caffeine components) could have some health benefits. One recent study found that coffee may reduce liver damage , and others have suggested drinking it regularly has heart health benefits . Also, the one bad thing about caffeine is that depending on how sensitive you are to it, it can seriously disrupt your sleep, which the inventors fail to mention.Joule does promise that the bracelet has about the same caffeine content as a cup of coffee, so it's not an insane amount. Still, is that better than sitting down with a hot cup of Joe or a perfect cappuccino? A few food editors definitely disagree.