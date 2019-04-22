Skip navigation!
All Things Caffeinated
Wellness
Jillian Michaels' Wellness Routine: Coffee & HIIT
Food Trends
Sugarfina Just Launched Cold Brew Gummy Bears & They're Packed With Caffeine
Michelle Santiago...
Apr 22, 2019
Food & Drinks
Einstein Bros' Newest Bagel Is Literally Caffeinated
Olivia Harrison
May 4, 2017
Food & Drinks
11 Bottled Iced Coffees To Get You Going When You Need That Extra Hour Of Sleep
Marshall Bright
Mar 10, 2017
Wellness
How To Deal When You Drink Too Much Coffee
When it comes to coffee, there's a line. And any regular coffee drinker knows what crossing that line feels like: Your heart rate goes up, your hands
by
Sarah Jacoby
Makeup
This Coffee-Inspired Lipstick Is Just The Thing For The Caffeine ...
Coffee is a beverage, a brewed drink prepared from the roasted seeds of berries from the coffea plant. That is an important clarification to make. Why?
by
Rachel Krause
TV Shows
Editors Drank Coffee Like The
Gilmore Girls
& This Is Wh...
What, you didn't think the end of last year's revival series meant that we were actually done talking about (and hypothesizing about, and rolling our eyes
by
Amelia Edelman
Health Trends
Here's How Coffee Might Actually Be Good For You
If you are a self-proclaimed coffee addict, you've likely stuck your fingers in your ears and tuned out any news about any possible negative effects of
by
Kimberly Truong
Body
I Gave Up Coffee For A Month — & Here's What Happened
The idea to give up caffeine came to me when I was — per usual — up very late one night. I drink a lot of caffeinated beverages, and I started to
by
Hale Goetz
Fitness
This Common Drug Makes Working Out Easier & More Fun
A version of this article originally appeared on Shape. As you probably know, caffeine is one of America's favorite drugs. While some might cite the
by
Sara Coughlin
Skin Care
Celebrate National Coffee Day With These Caffeinated Beauty Products
Remember the moment you fell in love with coffee? Maybe it was as a kid, sneaking a sip out of your dad's mug. Or perhaps it was in the wee hours of the
by
Samantha Sasso
Diet & Nutrition
Your Love Of Coffee Might Be Written In Your Genes
If you've ever wondered why you go through several cups of coffee a day while your best friend stops at two, researchers may have found the answer —
by
Kimberly Truong
Diet & Nutrition
Here's What Caffeine Actually Does To Your Body
Is marijuana now the most widely used psychoactive substance? Nope. And it's not alcohol or nicotine, either. It's actually caffeine, that little gem
by
Sarah Jacoby
Diet & Nutrition
This Is When Caffeine Stops Working
This week has already brought us good news about coffee, our favorite caffeinated beverage. But as anyone who's dealt with insomnia knows, there comes a
by
Sara Coughlin
Living
Coffee Hacks Every Caffeine-Lover Should Know
Life is hard, but these hacks can help make your day a little bit easier. Has watery coffee ever happened to you? Is your cold brew a little too bitter?
by
Laura Delarato
Wellness
5 Days Of Zero Coffee
Coffee is a cultural phenomenon, and every drinker has different preferences — from where it's made to how it's made to where we buy and consume it and
by
Laura Delarato
Diet & Nutrition
How Your Partner's Coffee Habit Could Affect Your Pregnancy
As strong as those coffee cravings are, many women who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant already know the advice to seriously limit their
by
Sarah Jacoby
Health Trends
Would You Ditch Coffee For A Caffeine Bracelet?
At this point, we have every possible way of getting our caffeine fix. Yes, there's coffee — but there are also pills, energy drinks for the
by
Jessica Chou
Fitness
How Coffee Can Help You
Want
to Work Out
Coffee may be a basic life force for most of us, and it may even help prevent major illnesses, but does it do any good when it comes to fitness? It might,
by
Sara Coughlin
Food & Drinks
Coffee Flour Is Paving The Way For Caffeinated Muffins
We've already established that there's no good reason to stop drinking coffee. But is it time to up the ante by getting in on some coffee flour action?
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Watch Disney Princesses Get Caffeinated In These Latte Portraits
While we're still on this "Disney princesses as everything" kick, the latest version may be a statement about the juxtaposition of timeless characters and
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Diet & Nutrition
When Should You Start To Worry About Your Coffee Habit?
Update: More good news for coffee lovers! A new study, published today in the journal Circulation, suggests that between three and five cups of coffee per
by
Sarah Jacoby
Food & Drinks
Something Strange Is Happening To Our Peanut Butter
Today, we’ve officially reached the peak of an overly stimulated, overly rushed society. Why? Because we now have caffeinated peanut butter. The new
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Diet & Nutrition
Why Late-Night Caffeine Is An Even Worse Idea Than You Thought
As much as we know it'll keep us from getting to sleep, sometimes we can't help having a little after-work coffee. But a small new study confirms that
by
Sarah Jacoby
Body
How Much Coffee Would It Take To Kill You? How Much Water? How Ma...
If you find yourself wondering if that third (or fourth, or fifth) coffee will be the cup that goes too far and leads to your untimely, caffeine-induced
by
Sara Coughlin
Food & Drinks
Every Coffee Lover Needs To Read This
What’s that famous line from Braveheart again? I think it goes something like, “you can take our lives, but you can never take our coffee!” Is
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
This Creamy, Caffeine-Spiked Homemade Pudding Is All Grown Up
By Kendra Vaculin Whether you take your coffee black, with cream and sugar, or in ice-cream form, this pudding will fulfill your caffeine craving.
by
Food52
Diet & Nutrition
Here's Exactly When You Should Drink Coffee For The Most Energy
It may seem like getting a morning caffeine burst is just as easy as sipping that iced latte. But it turns out there is a real art to getting the
by
Sarah Jacoby
Diet & Nutrition
5 Things You Didn't Know About Caffeine
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. We R29ers are one caffeinated bunch — but,
by
Hayley MacMillen
Mind
Coffee Tastes Different In This Color Cup (& 5 Other Outrageous S...
Scientists work tirelessly to uncover the mysteries of the natural world, from the reasons we binge eat to the best way to wash our hands. Now,
by
Greatist
Diet & Nutrition
How Much Caffeine Is REALLY In Your Starbucks Order?
Is International Coffee Day a marketer-invented holiday created to sell coffee and greeting cards? Possibly. Should we still celebrate it? Absolutely.
by
Hayley MacMillen
