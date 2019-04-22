We live in a time when gummy bears are more than just candy. They can be everything from hair growth supplements to methods of delivering a host of adult flavors.
LA-based gummy bear powerhouse, Sugarfina, is in the business of bringing more sophisticated flavors to candy. (See their extensive line of booze-infused gummies and other sugary treats.) And, just in time for iced coffee season, caffeine is the obvious next step. In collaboration with Alfred Coffee (a Los Angeles-based coffee shop that you’ve probably seen on Instagram), Sugarfina is launching a new gummy bear flavor, the first of its kind in fact.
Meet the world’s first coffee-infused gummy bears. A single serving of any of the three flavors – Cold-Brew, Bourbon Cold-Brew, and Iced Vanilla Latte – is packed with 60mg of caffeine.
“With this collaboration, we’re combining two of our favorite pick-me-ups – candy and caffeine,” said Sugarfina founder Rosie O’Niell in a press release. Yet, to call these trendy gummy bears "candy" almost doesn’t do them justice.
If you ever have trouble keeping up with the latest food trends, look to Sugarfina. Tequila? They put that in a gummy bear. Rosé? That too. Pressed Juicery’s best flavors? The really did, in a flavor series called “Cleanse.” If the candy company turns any flavor into candy, it’s definitely a thing.
