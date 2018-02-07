How This Insta-Famous Sugarfina Chocolate Bar Is Made

We're taking you on a behind-the-scenes look at the wonderfully hypnotic ways that your favorite products, from vibrators to lipstick and eyeshadow, are made.
Step into the wonderful world of Sugarfina's sugar factory, and gaze upon how one of its most inventive sweet treats is made.
In the past few years, Sugarfina has made a name for itself by introducing fun candy specifically for adults. The company's concept was actually thought up after co-founder Rosie O'Neill went on a date with her now-husband and business partner, Josh Resnick, to see Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. These days, the brand is known for it's Rosé All Day Bears and exciting collaborations with liquor companies like Tito's Handmade Vodka and Casamigos Tequila. The company also recently launched a candygram service where the gift recipient picks their own candy. We can't get enough of these inventive and age-appropriate treats, but have you ever wondered how they came to be? Well, you're about to find out.
In Refinery29's most recent episode of How Stuff Is Made, we take a look inside the luxury candy boutique's process for creating it's beloved XOXO Dark Chocolate Bar with Baby Champagne Bears. Unsurprisingly, making this posh treat takes several precise steps, but in the end, every detail is worth it. Though this popular bar can be purchased online and at Sugarfina locations across the United States and in Canada, they're only made in one place, Jean-Marie Auboine Chocolatier in Las Vegas, NV. In this video, that's where we're taking you.
The chocolatier's process, which starts with 30 pounds of cocoa beans and ends with hand-folded bright pink boxes, is absolutely mesmerizing to watch. The roasting, rolling, pouring, and packaging is as much a treat for the eyes as a XOXO Chocolate Bar is a treat for the tastebuds — well, almost. Press play above to see each and every step that goes into making this Sugarfina sweet treat come to life. Believe us, it will make you happy to be an adult.
