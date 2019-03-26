11 Brunch Ideas To Get Things Hoppin' This Easter

Why are we pumped for April 21, 2019? It's not just because it's Easter and we love eating egg-shaped candy from pastel-colored wicker baskets. We're mainly pumped because of brunch. Here's our logic: If standard Sundays are the prime brunching day of the week, then Easter Sunday is like the holy brunching grail. It's a time when delectable breakfast-y dishes are whipped up by family members and friends with zero restraint and lots of flair.
So get ready to throw all your eggs in on this one delicious basket. To get your Easter brunch started, we went ahead and did some menu planning. Click on for 11 tasty recipes that are equal parts whimsy and all-business. We've got all your dish-bases covered — plus some whimsical bunny-shaped rolls, just because.