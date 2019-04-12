The Best Easter Candy To Gift Everybunny In Your Life — & What To Keep For Yourself

If you've been to any supermarket, pharmacy, or convenience store in the past few weeks, you've surely begun to notice an influx of pastel-colored candy taking over the aisles closest to the cash registers. This deluge of pale pink and light green packaging can only mean one thing: Easter is on its way.
With Easter candy always strategically placed close to check-out, it can be hard to avoid picking up a few packs every time you shop, and why shouldn't you? In addition to treating yourself to limited-edition sweets, you probably have plenty of people you could throw together Easter baskets for. Still, with all the candy and chocolate options crowding the front of the store, it might be hard to know what to buy for who — and what to keep for yourself.
Ahead, we've compiled a list of the Easter candy we're most excited to buy this spring. The collection includes brand new treats, egg-shaped sweets, and lots and lots of chocolate. Take a look and find the perfect Easter gift for everybunny's basket.
