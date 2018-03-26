The Limited Edition Easter Candy Worth An Egg Hunt Battle This Year

Is a holiday a real holiday if candy isn't involved? Maybe not. In fact, one could argue that the best holidays are those completely centered on the sweet stuff — not just the ones that focus on giving it (Valentine's Day). We really get behind the celebrations that build an entire universe around candy, complete with games and giant animal characters: a.k.a. egg hunts, and the Easter Bunny. With spring on its way and Easter not far behind, we've listed out this year's best limited edition sweets.
The classic candies and chocolates ahead are all dressed up for the Easter occasion with pastel color accents, egg-shapes, and fresh flavor additions. But, they're only available for a limited time. So scroll on to scout out which treats you're willing to do battle over on the egg hunt field. Or you know, munch on the sidelines while the kids do the hunting.