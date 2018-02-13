Valentine's Day is polarizing. The holiday honoring romance is either celebrated with passion, or avoided like it's the plague (subject to change due to S.O. status). But regardless of how we feel about February 14 in particular, there's one thing we can rally around: limited edition treats.
Candy companies have a few major moments throughout each calendar year: Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day. When these holidays roll around the metaphorical sugar gates open and specially-flavored sweets come pouring out to the candy-hungry public. With Valentine's Day coming up next, it won't be long until we find ourselves awash in that sea of pink, red, and white packaging. So, in order to make sure we stay afloat during this saccharine season (especially if we're currently un-cuffed), we've rounded up and mapped out the best new limited edition V-Day treats that 2018 has to offer.
Click on to take note of the good goods that actually have us looking forward to the cold, dark, lovey-dovey month ahead.