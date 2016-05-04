Skip navigation!
Hack Your Heart Out
Coffee Hacks Every Caffeine-Lover Should Know
Cold brew and coffee hacks for the coffee lover.
Episode Info
See more about this Episode
Life is hard, but these hacks can help make your day a little bit easier.
Has watery coffee ever happened to you? Is your cold brew a little too bitter? Grab a sock, an ice-cube tray, and some salt — we're about to make mocha magic.
Coffee Hacks - How To Make Better Coffee
written by
Laura Delarato
Released on
May 4, 2016
