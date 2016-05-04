Hack Your Heart Out
Coffee Hacks Every Caffeine-Lover Should Know

Cold brew and coffee hacks for the coffee lover.

See more about this Episode

Life is hard, but these hacks can help make your day a little bit easier.

Has watery coffee ever happened to you? Is your cold brew a little too bitter? Grab a sock, an ice-cube tray, and some salt — we're about to make mocha magic.
Coffee Hacks - How To Make Better Coffee
written by Laura Delarato
Released on May 4, 2016
Season 1
Season 2
How To Open A Wine Bottle With ANYTHING
How To Actually Use Those Takeout Condiment Packets
Now Playing
Coffee Hacks Every Caffeine-Lover Should Know
Beach Hacks To Soothe Your Skin & Keep You Sand-Free
4 Weed Tricks For When You Smoke
4 Junk Food Hacks To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Easy-Bake Hacks For The Hopeful Baker In All Of Us
How To Survive In The Wild
The Best Meals You Can Make In A Mug
Change The Way You Eat Fruit Forever
How To Make A Bowl Out Of Candy — & Other 4/20 Hacks

All Shows