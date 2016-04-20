Hack Your Heart Out
How To Make A Bowl Out Of Candy — & Other 4/20 Hacks

Happy 4/20. Enjoy this high holiday.

Happy 4/20 everyone. Why not head to a friend's place, order a pizza, plop on the couch, and relax?

Dammit. You left your pipe at home. Not to worry! There are plenty of ways to DIY a pipe from the objects you have around you. And while you're at it, impress your buds with our favorite way to break up the bud. (It involves a pill bottle and a penny.)

In this 4/20 edition of Hack Your Heart Out, we teach you how to use candy and pizza not only to curb your munchies, but to hack and pack a stellar bowl. Enjoy!

Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.
4 20 Smoking Tricks, Weed Hacks
written by Laura Delarato
Released on April 20, 2016
