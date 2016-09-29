Remember the moment you fell in love with coffee? Maybe it was as a kid, sneaking a sip out of your dad's mug. Or perhaps it was in the wee hours of the morning, as you polished off the last of your college applications. Or the first time you tasted the sweet satisfaction of a cold brew on a hot day. Since then, the stuff has made your world go 'round, and today's the day to honor it. It's National Coffee Day, so go make yourself an espresso and settle in.
Ahead, we've got seven beauty picks that pay homage to the bean. No matter if you're a coffee-lover or more into tea, we bet you'll appreciate the energizing zing they add to your morning routine. From body scrubs to face masks, you're sure to get your fix.
Ahead, we've got seven beauty picks that pay homage to the bean. No matter if you're a coffee-lover or more into tea, we bet you'll appreciate the energizing zing they add to your morning routine. From body scrubs to face masks, you're sure to get your fix.