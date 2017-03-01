Who's ready for a coffee fix? Introducing The Coffee Shop matte #liquidlipstick bundle by #ColouredRaine. A combination of nudes for every skin tone. Launching Friday, March 3rd at 9AM PST exclusively online at www.colouredraine.com. Priced at $75 for the complete set of five (5) new shades: Cappuccino, Pink Cafe, Latte, Frappe and Mocha. Swatches will be posted prior to release. This is a PERMANENT item. VIPs will have access to shop early so please be on the lookout for an email (Thursday). This is just one of the MANY exciting different things we have launching this year. Stay tuned! ? Image and design by @nizeprinting

