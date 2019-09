This Common Drug Makes Working Out Easier & More Fun

A version of this article originally appeared on Shape As you probably know, caffeine is one of America's favorite drugs . While some might cite the negatives — headaches, poor sleep — it actually offers quite a few benefits, too, particularly when it comes to exercise, it turns out.Caffeine makes you more alert, focused, and, as any morning-latte addict will attest, it gives you a serious energy boost. But few realize how it can boost your workouts, too. While it might seem like water is your best bet, Shape spoke with several experts about how a pre-workout latte not only is unlikely to negatively affect your hydration status, it can also help you feel more alert, so you can push through a tough workout a little more easily (and comfortably) than you would otherwise. How so? Caffeine disrupts the pain signals your muscles send to your brain, so you feel better during and after your workout and you're able to exercise longer and harder, Matthew S. Ganio, PhD, an associate professor of exercise science, explained to Shape.Related: How Coffee Helps You Stick To Your Long-Term Fitness Goals Eric T. Trexler, a researcher at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told Shape that the best advice is to drink your coffee 30 to 90 minutes before working out. Since caffeine's effects usually peak 45 to 60 minutes after hitting your bloodstream, this will allow you to reap the caffeine's energizing effects just as you're warming up.As for how much, Dr. Ganio, PhD, says to "aim to take 1.35 to 2.7 milligrams of caffeine per pound of body weight," prior to your workout. To put that in perspective, a 140-pound person should drink between 189 and 378 milligrams: about two cups of home-brewed coffee or one 12-ounce cup from Starbucks.Related: 6 Unconventional Ways To Treat Sore Muscles