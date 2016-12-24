This Common Drug Makes Working Out Easier & More Fun

Of course, there are a few factors that will keep caffeine from being a total fitness hit. Bear in mind that you might not have a huge tolerance for caffeine if you don't consume it regularly, so slamming a latte before your next SoulCycle class might instead have the opposite effect of making you feel shaky or just off.Also, you might have to change your pre-workout meal, as well. "Consuming carbohydrates with caffeine can blunt the effects," said Philip J. Prins, PhD, of Grove City College. Instead, he said try snacking on hard-boiled eggs, yogurt, or nuts.And be aware that you might feel more of the caffeine's effects depending on your workout. Most studies look at how it benefits endurance exercises, like long-distance running, while less is known about how caffeine affects high-intensity training. But if you're mainly a runner, brace yourself — one study from Grove City College found that drinking 160 milligrams of caffeine improved 5K times by about 30 seconds.While no one can say that it's the magic formula for a killer workout, you should feel free to grab a cup of Joe before hitting the gym if you wish.